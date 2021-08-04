Forum: Plenty of positives to take away from Singaporeans' performance at the Olympics

There has been a lot of criticism on social media platforms of the performance of the Singapore contingent at the ongoing Olympic Games.

However, there are a lot of positives to take away from the various events and competitors who have put up a show in Tokyo.

It would not have been easy to focus and train when many training facilities were closed due to Covid-19. We were not even sure if the show would go on in these uncertain times.

So it is a mental battle as well as a physical one when the athletes compete in the events.

Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu had to battle a dodgy back as she put her best foot forward. She is already at the point of contemplating retirement.

Yet she produced some dream moments against much fitter and younger competitors in the sport. She beat world No. 10 Kasumi Ishikawa when nobody gave her a chance. She showed the sort of grit, attitude and sporting spirit that should be embedded in every athlete.

She carried on with a will to succeed against all odds. This is what champions are made of.

It is very easy to sit on the sidelines and criticise swimmer Joseph Schooling for not repeating his medal-winning performance, or any of the other athletes.

But mental and physical fatigue could set in and get the better of anyone, particularly amid this pandemic.

Hence, we should take the positives and salute, celebrate and give the athletes the respect they deserve.

The highest honour for anybody is to represent his country and do well.

So as a nation, we should look at the character of these top-class athletes, cherish them and not abuse them from the comfort of our armchairs.

Ganesh Radhakrishnan