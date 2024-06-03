Forum: Pleased to see schools committed to supporting the arts

I am heartened that schools are making efforts to nurture students’ appreciation of the arts (About 12,000 secondary school students to attend live professional concerts by end-2024, May 21).

I believe that the sciences and the arts are equally crucial for one’s holistic development. While the sciences equip us with analytical skills and knowledge about the world, the arts enhance our emotional intelligence and foster the appreciation of beauty.

My approach to my studies has always gone along with my family’s strong emphasis on doing well in mathematics and science. However, being in a performing arts co-curricular activity _ I’m in my school’s drama group _ has enhanced my ability to think outside the box and approach problems from different perspectives.

In our rapidly advancing society, where science and technology often take centre stage, the arts tend to be neglected. Singapore has yet to fully harness the potential of its arts scene. More can be done to give more space and resources for our artists to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

Hence, the Performance Arts-Based Learning initiative and the refreshed music syllabus in schools are steps in the right direction.

I am glad to see our schools committed to supporting the arts and integrating them into the curriculum, and hope that such initiatives will ignite a passion for the arts among the younger generation and lead to a flourishing of the arts in years to come.

Hoang Ngoc Bao Anh, 16

Secondary 4