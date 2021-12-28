Forum: Please stay, coach Yoshida

I refer to the report, "Yoshida unsure if he'll stay on" (Dec 27).

After the World Cup qualifiers in June and just before the Suzuki Cup campaign, one could sense an air of hopelessness in Team Singapore. But midway through the campaign, the feeling changed to hope.

Mindsets may have changed but for national coach Tatsuma Yoshida, one thing did not change: his belief in the team, before, during and after the campaign.

The way he made tactical changes when faced with various opponents showed his unwavering faith in all team players.

He is a humble and highly tactical coach that we should treasure. Yes, we may have lost and exited the tournament, but his team has definitely won the hearts of many Singaporeans.

He made a flagging team shine; made an eight-man team fight fiercely against a higher-ranked team with 11 men. Singapore can't wait to see his next achievement with the baby that is the team that he has developed.

Please stay and make the Kallang Roar louder for all to hear.

Jeffrey Yam