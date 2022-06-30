Forum: Plastic casing in ART kits creates unnecessary waste

Covid-19 has taken a toll on the environment with all the waste produced - masks, personal protective equipment and test equipment, among other things. We must find ways to reduce the environmental impact of the virus while still keeping it at bay.

One area is antigen rapid test (ART) kits, which are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Most of the kits we use have the test strip housed in a much larger plastic casing that serves little purpose other than to indicate which are the "C" and "T" lines, and to hold the liquid.

This creates a sizeable amount of plastic waste for no good reason. The casing could be done away with by either making it reusable so that it can be refilled with new test strips, or by indicating on the test strip where to drop the solution and including information on how to interpret the lines.

The Quidel QuickVue test kit is one example in which there is no plastic casing for the test strip.

If test kit manufacturers are not taking the initiative to minimise their environmental impact, it is imperative that governments require them to do so.

Low-hanging fruit like this must be tackled if Singapore is to fulfil its 2030 Green Plan.

Kuah Chun Hsiang