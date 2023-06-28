Forum: Plant-based diet can reduce risk of zoonotic diseases

In the Opinion commentary, “Is it even possible to prepare for a pandemic?” (June 24), the author offers useful suggestions for what countries and organisations can do if another pandemic occurs.

Most of the pandemics in the 20th and 21st centuries have been zoonotic, spread to humans from animals, such as the Spanish flu, Ebola, bird flu and swine flu. The origins of Covid-19 remain uncertain.

The act of humans raising animals for food constitutes an important risk factor for future zoonotic pandemics. Zoonotic diseases cross the species barrier when humans come into contact with infected animals. As a 2004 World Health Organisation report states, such contact can increase due to greater human consumption of other animals.

Also, habitat destruction, such as cutting down forests to grow food for the animals whom we raise for food, destroys animals’ homes and pushes them into closer contact with humans.

Fortunately, and in Singapore too, we enjoy an increasing variety of good alternatives to foods from animals. These include plant-based milk and egg alternatives, not to mention nuggets, patties, sausages and more made from legumes and other plants.

Sustainable foods also have the advantage of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

George Jacobs