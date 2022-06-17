Forum: Planning strategies guide land use development over next 50 years

We thank Mr Mark Lee for his letter, "Share plans for Sembawang Shipyard" (June 10).

The Long-Term Plan Review (LTPR) Exhibition is intended to showcase planning strategies to guide Singapore's development over the next 50 years and beyond, to achieve sustainable development and address future needs and challenges.

As part of this LTPR, we have presented some concept proposals to illustrate what these strategies, when translated into plans, may look like. These concept proposals will need further studies and iterations, before they can be incorporated into detailed plans for implementation over the longer term, in consultation with stakeholders and Singaporeans.

One example is the conceptual plans for Paya Lebar Air Base that we showcased at the exhibition to illustrate a possible town of the future. As the air base will be progressively redeveloped only after the 2030s when it relocates, we will study these ideas and concepts in greater detail, for the development of Paya Lebar Air Base's future master plan.

We are also studying the detailed plans for other areas as part of the LTPR and our regular review of plans.

The Sembawang Shipyard site is one example. The shipyard is likely to be returned for redevelopment only over the next five to 10 years. Our broad planning considerations would include factors such as the history of the site, potential future uses, readiness of site relocation, and time needed to prepare the site for future development.

In the coming years, we will continue to regularly review and refine our planning strategies based on new developments, evolving needs and aspirations, and in consultation with stakeholders and the public. We will certainly share more details when ready.

Adele Tan

Group Director (Strategic Planning)

Urban Redevelopment Authority