Forum: Place for both traditional and alternative proteins

I agree that the process of slaughtering animals for food could be made more humane (There are more merciful ways to make a burger, Dec 19), and I appreciate the good intentions behind Mr Mohan Tamilmaran's meat tax proposal (Consider meat tax to make diets here more sustainable, Dec 25).

However, I remain heavily sceptical of man-made meat substitutes.

First, meat alternatives still exact resource costs. The carbon footprint of plant-based meat substitutes is questionable, since vast swathes of irrigated and fertilised farmland are still needed to grow the requisite ingredients.

Whether or not these technologies can be effectively scaled up to meet consumer demand remains uncertain.

Second, it cannot be assumed that plant-based or precision-engineered foods are necessarily more healthful.

Take meatless burgers as an example. In the quest to replicate the meaty taste, many of these burgers could be highly processed, incorporating artificial preservatives, colouring, gums and seasonings.

In any case, with the global population projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, it will be an uphill task to meet nutrition needs the world over.

I foresee a place for both traditional and alternative proteins.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi