Forum: Place electrical sockets in HDB flats higher on the wall

I noticed that the electrical sockets in HDB units are typically positioned at a height of around 45cm from the floor.

This can be quite inconvenient for the elderly, as it requires bending down to plug or unplug devices. Additionally, because the electrical plugs protrude, it is challenging to place furniture such as beds, sofas, and tables flush against the wall.

More importantly, this height poses a safety hazard for young children and pets in the house.

This seems to be a design convention that is outdated and does not align with today’s living needs. Why not consider placing electrical sockets at 90cm from the floor or higher?

This would mean people need not bend down to the sockets and young children cannot reach them. It would also make it easier to place furniture, and create a more aesthetically pleasing and organised electrical setup.

Residents can, of course, rearrange and redesign the electrical layout upon moving in, but having a more user-friendly design could reduce the need for extensive wall modifications.

Song Yixian