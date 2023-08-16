Forum: Pity BigO is closing amid vibrant local music scene

I refer to the report, “S’pore music publication BigO closing after 38 years” (Aug 12).

What surprises me is not so much that BigO is shutting down, but that it is still around at all. I realised only when I read the report that since the last print issue came out in 2002, it has been existing only as a website.

Having been an avid BigO reader from its first iteration as an independent ethos-flaunting zine in 1985 until its last print issue, I bemoan the publication’s anonymity in the past 20 years.

There does not seem to have been much engagement with the local music lover, whether with the generation that has grown up with it or with Generation Z, now the ones actively producing music.

An obvious point of contact for BigO with music fans could have been the many indie and alternative music concerts staged at the Esplanade in recent years, including those at Baybeats, Rocking the Region and the Mosaic series.

Local alternative music is now stunning us with its sheer quality and variety. There are excellent bands in every indie genre: indie pop (Sobs, Rene and Coming Up Roses), math rock (monda(e)) and shoegaze (motifs), to name a few. More bands than ever are touring abroad.

Having lived through the best of the British indie music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, I am inclined to think this is the Singapore indie scene’s golden age.

I am sure many who are actually into the scene will agree that it is far from being fractured, and cohesiveness is very much in evidence. Local legends The Oddfellows recently played in the same concert as two young singer-songwriters. Guitarists play in different bands to support their friends. Friendships are forged among musicians and fans.

It is a real pity that BigO will not be around to document our increasingly vibrant local scene. Rest in peace, BigO.

Colin Lim