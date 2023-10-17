Forum: Pet owners should factor in the cost of pet taxi services

We should always bear in mind that forms of public transport such as buses and trains are meant to transport humans, not animals (Relook ‘no pet’ policy on public transport, Oct 13).

A person can choose to keep a dog, cat or rabbit as a pet, but the animal should not pose a nuisance to others.

Some people are allergic to animal fur, and could have adverse reactions to it in a confined air-conditioned environment, even if the pet is in a carrier and in the last carriage of an MRT train, as suggested by the writer.

Pet owners should factor in the cost of pet taxi services as part of their expenses in the upkeep of their pet.

They should not encroach on the space of non-pet owners wherever and whenever possible.

Harry Ong Heng Poh