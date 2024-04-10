Forum: Persons with disabilities trained in social competence in school

We thank Ms Lucy Pou for her letter “Focus more on social competence in training special needs students” (April 1).

While vocational training equips persons with autism with the necessary technical skills, we agree with the writer that developing social communication and social-emotional skills is important for their success in the workplace. These skills help them navigate workplace dynamics and communicate more effectively without misunderstandings.

Beyond ensuring that persons with autism – as well as persons with other disabilities – are employable, we must also ensure they can sustain their employment.

The schooling years play an important role in developing knowledge, skills and attributes in students to attain the desired outcomes of special education (Sped). Since 2021, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has released teaching and learning syllabuses (TLSs) for Sped learning, including communication and language, social-emotional learning and daily living skills, which seek to develop in students the adaptive life skills that enable self-management, independent living, meaningful communication and healthy relationships.

The vocational education and social-emotional learning TLSs include the teaching of soft skills and interpersonal skills, which help students learn to be adaptive, manage demands at the workplace, and be able to sustain employment and work. Students are also placed in authentic work sites, supported by school-based job coaches.

To create equitable opportunities for persons with disabilities, SG Enable works closely with partners to build an ecosystem of support. Together with MOE, SG Enable develops customised support and transition programmes for work-capable Sped students. Essential soft skills training is offered alongside industry-focused vocational training for adults with disabilities by SG Enable’s Enabling Academy.

SG Enable is also developing the Enabling Skills and Competencies Framework to guide persons with disabilities in charting their lifelong learning journey by recommending courses which build skills, including essential soft skills for workplaces.

While SG Enable supports persons with disabilities in learning social communication and interaction skills, fostering an inclusive mindset among employers, co-workers and the public is equally crucial. SG Enable’s High Impact Retention and Employment workshop series is designed to educate employers and co-workers about disability etiquette, promoting a more inclusive and supportive environment.

It takes a whole-of-society approach through the software of training and heartware of empathy, understanding, acceptance and inclusion to support persons with disabilities to thrive.

May Koh

Director, Enabling Academy

SG Enable

Dayna Chia

Divisional Director, Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education