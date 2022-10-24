Forum: People taking advantage of grey areas in rules to unmask

The current mask mandate requires only that masks be worn in healthcare facilities and when taking public transport. Yet some are not complying even with this relaxed regulation.

I’ve noticed that at some MRT interchanges, many take off their masks while walking through the underpass connecting different lines. Others are unmasked when waiting at indoor platforms and put on their masks only when they enter the train. I’ve also seen people taking off their masks in the outdoor grounds of the Singapore General Hospital.

Are people taking advantage of the grey areas of the mask mandate or are they genuinely confused?

Covid-19 cases are rising on this small, densely populated island. The virus continues to mutate. Masks are our first line of protection – simple and hassle-free.

The public, not healthcare workers, can be considered to be at the front line. Our healthcare workers are our last line of defence, when all else fails.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon