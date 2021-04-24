Forum: People should be told to get doctor's advice on vaccine in Covid-19 TV ad

Recently, the Government produced a series of videos aired on television to encourage Singaporeans to be vaccinated.

While I applaud such efforts, I am disturbed by certain simplistic statements and potentially misleading information in the clips.

For example, in a Mandarin video, people ask their neighbour if their relatives with certain medical conditions can be vaccinated.

The neighbour says confidently that her doctor has given the green light. One of them even asks: "What about my niece's friend's mother's brother who has hypertension?"

The Health Ministry may have given the green light to those with certain chronic diseases to be vaccinated, but I believe it was making a generalisation.

In reality, different people have different physical conditions and even two people with the same chronic disease do not share the exact same condition.

The ministry has also said that people who are unsure should consult a doctor.

In the context of the video, it is too simplistic for someone to advise another person on behalf of a doctor.

The video seems to send the misleading message that if one is unsure, one may rely on hearsay to make a decision on vaccination.

There is a danger that misinformation may spread if a message gets distorted along the line.

Instead of saying "my doctor said so", the actress in the video should have advised people to seek a doctor's advice if they are unclear about vaccination.

David Lim Yeow Chuan