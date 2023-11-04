Forum: People need to know what to do when dealing with wildlife

I refer to the report “2m-long python injured while being pulled out of car in Marine Parade” (Oct 30). While waiting for the team from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) to rescue the snake, members of the public took matters into their own hands, inadvertently causing the snake to suffer scrapes and bleeding.

Who is held responsible in such situations? The Wildlife Act prohibits the intentional killing, trapping or taking of any wildlife.

In an earlier case, a group of men was wanted for investigations after they abused and killed a python (Group of men seen abusing python, hacking its head with cleaver in video; NParks investigating, April 19). In the video of the incident, bystanders can be heard cheering and laughing and the men were clearly not acting in self-defence.

The ambiguity surrounding wildlife regulations makes accountability seemingly difficult.

The dilemma deepens when well-intentioned members of the public join the rescue effort, motivated by a desire to help, but end up harming the snake.

People are often unaware of the legal consequences when trying to help, including concerns about liability in case of injury or damage to property.

Enhancing public awareness and education is key to addressing wildlife issues like this. In this recent case, the python, posing no immediate threat, could have been left undisturbed until Acres removed it safely.

It is crucial to educate people about proper interactions with wildlife, including what to do and not do, self-defence techniques, and how to distinguish between dangerous and non-dangerous wildlife species in Singapore. Such knowledge can help to alleviate anxiety and concerns when encountering wildlife, which will reduce the risk of harm to both people and animals.

A deeper understanding of wildlife laws as stated in the Wildlife Act is also critical. Greater familiarity with these laws can help guide people on how to act within legal boundaries; for example, conducting animal rescues without violating regulations.

Through improved public education and awareness, we can potentially foster a more harmonious coexistence between people and wildlife. This becomes even more crucial as Singapore strives to become a City in Nature.

Sarah Khoo Jin Ying