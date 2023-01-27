Forum: People need to be more responsible for themselves

Two recent Forum letters reflect different thoughts on cryptocurrency investments (Cryptocurrency investors shouldn’t expect govt help when things go south; and Buyer beware, till there are strong cryptocurrency regulations, both Jan 25).

One states that people should take responsibility for their choices, and the other urges government regulation to protect people from bad choices.

Every day, every small infraction or inconvenience leads to a cry for government intervention at some level.

Singaporeans have grown accustomed to depending on good governance, and have not nurtured self-reliance as much as people elsewhere would.

As long as there is such good governance with capable leaders willing to deliver the good life, people will continue to be dependent on it.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)