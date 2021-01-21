Forum: People may need to be persuaded to see doctor when unwell

It is definitely a matter of concern that four out of the seven cases in the police para-vet Covid-19 cluster did not see a doctor when they felt unwell (See a doctor if you have a cough or cold, experts advise, Jan 20).

Complacency does seem to be settling in, with people reluctant to see a doctor if they have flu-like symptoms, believing that it is impossible for them to catch Covid-19.

I think more needs to be done to counter this misconception, to urge Singaporeans to err on the side of caution and see a doctor when they fall ill.

Perhaps the Health Ministry can launch a campaign to raise awareness and remind people of this. While this was done in the early days of the pandemic, it can be surprising how fast people can forget, especially since Singapore seems to be winning the battle against the virus.

We must, however, also consider if there are other reasons behind a reluctance to see a doctor when one is ill.

A private-hire or taxi driver feeling slightly unwell might not want to lose five days of earnings by being given a compulsory medical certificate (MC), especially if he is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Part-time workers may also be reluctant to take an MC if they have less sick leave than full-time staff.

To allay the concerns of self-employed or part-time workers, the Government should consider a scheme which compensates them for their earnings lost for each day of sick leave that they are given for acute respiratory symptoms.

Such help is timely and necessary, and is also in the public interest.

Timothy Cheng