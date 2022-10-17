Forum: People ignore sign and occupy priority seats on MRT

MRT trains set aside priority seats for the elderly, pregnant women, parents with infants and others with mobility problems.

Unfortunately, 90 per cent of the time, I have noticed that these seats are occupied by able-bodied people.

They ignore the large sign behind them that says "Show you care; Offer this seat".

In Japan and Taiwan, I observed that commuters were disinclined to occupy priority seats even when the train was packed.

Perhaps the sign should be positioned on the seat instead of above it.

The "Show you care; Offer this seat" message also does not go far enough.

Make it unequivocal, with the word "Reserved" in capital letters instead.

Periodic announcements on the train might also serve as a good reminder.

If all else fails, perhaps we could go down the legislation route, like the law compelling diners to return their trays.

Let us make taking the MRT a more pleasant experience for elderly commuters.

Roger Poh