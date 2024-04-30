Forum: People above 60 have hard time competing with younger people for gig jobs

At 68, my sister finds difficulty in securing daily-rated jobs, such as a food server or dishwasher in hotels and restaurants, particularly through various gig job applications.

These jobs pay higher hourly rates than those at coffee shops and hawker centres.

Some job apps declare age limits. But even for those without, where she had been able to get jobs in these establishments before, she now finds her success rate has declined over time.

I suspect this may reflect a trend of age-based discrimination in hiring practices.

I understand there are also other people looking for gig jobs, such as students and foreign workers.

However, older workers aged 60 and above often don’t have a fair chance to compete in this pool of ready and willing gig workers solely because of their age.

As senior workers like my sister navigate diminishing job opportunities as they age, I wonder if human resource departments can be encouraged to adopt positive discrimination policies that reserve roles for seniors, fostering inclusivity and combating ageism in the workplace.

Let us reflect on the significance of May Day in honouring workers and advocating fair and equitable opportunities for all, including the seniors in our community.

Ong Seok Khim