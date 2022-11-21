Forum: Pedestrians used path that was most convenient

I believe that the pedestrians who choose to use the muddied tracks instead of the cement pathway, as shown in Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip’s photo, are neither inconsiderate nor lacking in discipline (Muddied tracks show lack of discipline in using paths, Nov 18).

As shown in the photo, the cement path is facing a barrier directly whereas the two muddied tracks are facing a wide gap between two barriers for pedestrians to walk across the road with ease.

It is natural for any rational pedestrian to take a path which provides the shortest and/or most convenient route, the “path of least resistance”, literally in this case.

Hence, moving the cement path to where the muddied tracks are would probably solve the problem.

The authorities should look out for nearby muddied tracks when constructing any new cement paths or crossings, and consider the feasibility of building them over these tracks, for these are usually the best paths.

Ng Chee Kheon