Forum: PCR tests at the airport should be cheaper

As Singapore works towards reopening and is reviewing its border measures, more travelling will be expected soon.

I am surprised that Changi Airport's on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test fees are way higher than those in some other cities.

Based on an April report by international air transport ratings organisation Skytrax, the test in Singapore costs US$120 (S$163).

Although there are airports in Japan, Europe and the United States that charge more, there are others that charge less.

At Seoul's Incheon airport, it's 40 per cent cheaper at US$71. At Hong Kong's airport, it's US$64.

At London's Heathrow airport, the PCR test costs US$110. And at Tokyo's Haneda airport, the PCR test is just US$17.

Are we not supposed to be competitive? Can the Changi Airport Group clarify why the test costs so much?

At clinics outside our airport, the PCR test ranges in price from $120 to $180. Why can't the polyclinics offer PCR tests at lower prices? Administering a PCR test is a simple task with relatively low costs.

Benny Tan