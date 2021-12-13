Forum: Payment can be done on both HealthHub app and website

We refer to Mr Kunwar Bir Singh's letter, "Allow transactions to be done on websites too, not just on apps" (Dec 3), and thank him for his feedback.

For the convenience of patients, online payments for healthcare services are available on both the HealthHub website and app. These include direct debit and credit card payment modes. Online payments via the HealthHub website can be found at https://eservices.healthhub.sg/payments

HealthHub was developed as a one-stop portal and mobile app for the public to access health services and content.

Apart from paying bills, HealthHub users can view evidence-based health and wellness information, access health records for themselves and loved ones, and book appointments, pay bills and order medication.

Over the years, we have facilitated digital transactions and services across all three healthcare clusters - National Healthcare Group, National University Health System and Singapore Health Services.

HealthHub now allows the public to make healthcare bill payments to all three clusters, and the same payment options are offered on both our app and website.

We thank Mr Singh for allowing us to clarify the above with him. For further feedback on HealthHub, members of the public can contact us at contact_us@healthhub.sg or call the HealthHub contact centre on 1800-225-4482.

Alan Goh

Assistant Chief Executive, Platform Services

Chief of HealthHub

Integrated Health Information Systems