Forum: Pay attention to workers' well-being for a resilient society

A recent survey done by Employment Hero puts Singapore at the top of the table among various nations as the country with the most unhappy workforce.

As I recall, this may not be the first time our nation is top or near-top on similar surveys. It seems that the trend has not changed much.

The concerns focus on what the underlying currents contributing to this unhappy state are, and what the implications are for the well-being of people in the workforce and their families and communities in the long run.

On the ground level, as a medical general practitioner, I am seeing an increase in anxiety disorders, depression disorders, relationship problems and breakdowns affecting students, families and even marriages.

The trend is for both parents to work to keep up with the need to have a comfortable lifestyle.

Unhappiness at work would invariably affect the emotional state of family members and increase tension in parent-child relationships as well as between spouses.

The mental, emotional and social well-being of individuals affects the community as a whole.

Deterioration in these areas may indirectly lead to bizarre behaviour in society, which may result in more violent reactions, addictions and even sexual misbehaviour.

In the long run, the race to meet targets, the attempt to keep one's head above water, all carried out with dissatisfaction and angst, would erode the resilience of the community as a whole and affect the fabric and strength of society.

I do not pretend to have all the answers to these concerns.

May I, however, suggest that more attention be paid to these trends, and that employers, those in authority and those who can make a substantial difference, be made aware of these concerns.

By "substantial", I am not referring to more committees set up to deal with the mental stress and emotional well-being of workers.

We need a change of mindset among all in the workforce, with genuine concern for the well-being of workers, their families and the community as a whole.

This we must do before the undercurrents well up to become a tsunami in time to come.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)