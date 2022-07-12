Forum: Paving the way for safer environment for LGBTQ Singaporeans

As a social worker supporting members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Singapore, I was heartened to read Straits Times opinion editor Grace Ho's affirming response to her son's hypothetical question about being gay (Of faith, hope, love and the law, July 10).

I also agree with her assessment that attitudes towards Singapore's LGBTQ community are changing, as evidenced by local data, shifting trends and ongoing discourse.

This can be partly attributed to efforts by local community groups like Oogachaga, Pink Dot and others, alongside meaningful engagement with MPs and government agencies over the years.

I spoke with MP Henry Kwek at the recent Pink Dot event and noted his evident interest in the work of various organisations in supporting LGBTQ Singaporeans and their families.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam has also been proactively engaging with LGBTQ organisations to better understand the community's issues.

It is the hope of Singapore's LGBTQ community that Section 377A be repealed. Doing so could pave the way to creating a safer environment for LGBTQ Singaporeans and their families to live, study and work.

LGBTQ organisations deal with pressing community issues such as family rejection, school bullying, workplace discrimination, difficulties accessing appropriate healthcare and social services, and legal gender recognition for transgender persons, on a daily basis.

On these issues, we look forward to continuing to work with the current and next generation of Singapore's leaders.

Faith, hope and love are essential elements that bind us all together, keeping us going amid our various challenges. Yet, if we are to truly move forward as a nation, we also need to honour the Singaporean values of justice, equality and progress.

Leow Yangfa