Forum: Pause and reflect before physical discipline

Updated
Published
56 sec ago

It is worrying to read that 40.6 per cent of parents of pre-schoolers and 31.3 per cent of infants' parents here are likely to physically discipline their children (Nearly 45% of parents used physical discipline like spanking their kids in past year: Study, Oct 6).

The findings surprised me, given that today's better-educated young parents can easily access a plethora of parenting information on their phones.

A few young parents appear to be parenting the way they were once parented.

How can we break the cycle of generating future adults who may suffer from strained parent-child relationships, and carrying the weight of unresolved socio-emotional issues that have an impact on the larger society?

Parents may argue that physical discipline is meted out for the child's good.

However, healthy discipline is about respect, perspective-taking and seeking to understand, first by asking "why?" For example, why is my child so uncooperative? Is he lacking sleep or upset over something that I have no clue about? Next, ask, "Why does this incident trigger me so much, as compared to other times when I could let it slide?"

Over time, by practising the "pause-think-check" method, parents' self-regulation and mindset may shift.

We should not try to "fix" the child or "clone" them to be like us. Only when parents conscientiously practise seeing things from a child's perspective and feelings, with utmost respect, love and patience, will the parents' reasoning make sense to the child.

A discouraged child does not grow well, even with the best of intentions.

Happy and effective parenting begins when a child can feel and know that he is appreciated by his parents, and that he is not someone who is broken and needs fixing.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top