Forum: Patrol East Coast Park to catch speeding cyclists

I was cycling recently at East Coast Park, at a leisurely pace, when a cyclist zoomed by at a speed significantly higher than the 25kmh limit, missing me by a hair’s breadth.

It was a weekend evening, with many families enjoying the park. If the errant cyclist had collided with a child, elderly person or pregnant woman – which was very likely, considering the risky manner and speed at which he was cycling – the outcome might have been a fractured skull or a miscarriage.

This cyclist was totally unconcerned about the welfare and safety of those around him.

People enjoying their weekends at the park should not be subjected to the terrorising acts of inconsiderate cyclists.

May I suggest that the authorities conduct patrols on bicycles or personal mobility devices along the cycling paths of East Coast Park in the evenings, enforce the speed limits and punish offenders?

Shawn Yee Yang Xian