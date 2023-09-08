Forum: Patients with chronic conditions can use MediSave for video consultations

We refer to the letter, “Not told about video consultation fee” by Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip (Sept 1).

Patients with chronic conditions can use their MediSave to pay for video consultations, related drugs, investigations and scans under the Chronic Disease Management Programme. We have since contacted Mr Tan to clarify this.

We strongly encourage eligible patients to consider video consultation, as it remains a convenient option even after the Covid-19 pandemic. Patients will still receive the appropriate care without needing to travel to the hospital, saving them time and money. Their next of kin can also join in the session remotely and be updated about the patient’s medical condition.

We thank Mr Tan for the feedback, and wish him the best of health.

Eugene Sim

Assistant Director

Ambulatory Services

Singapore General Hospital