Forum: Patients taken by ambulance to nearest hospital for timely life-saving interventions

We thank Madam Ong Nyuk Ying for her feedback (Relook ambulance protocol for kidney transplant patients, Feb 25).

Our policy for Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) emergency ambulances is to convey patients to the nearest (by travel time) Ministry of Health-designated hospital, so that life-saving interventions can be provided in a timely manner.

En route, SCDF paramedics will provide care to the patient.

By conveying patients to the nearest hospital, the ambulances can be made available again more quickly for other emergencies. This is particularly crucial in the current period of high demand for SCDF's emergency medical services.

After stabilisation at the hospital, the patient may then be transferred to another hospital, if required.

Yong Meng Wah

(Assistant Commissioner)

Director

Emergency Medical Services

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Lee Heow Yong (Dr)

Director

Hospital Services Division

Ministry of Health