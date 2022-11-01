Forum: Patients should learn not to go to the emergency department first

Emergency departments or EDs face the universal problem of patients swamping them with clinically unnecessary visits.

One statistic offered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in February is staggering: During a week in which there were on average more than 650 cases a day across the children’s emergency departments of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and National University Hospital, about 80 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, were not deemed to need immediate intervention and were discharged.

Imprudent use of EDs arises because of three main factors – easy access to facilities, fear and anxiety, and the inability to contact a primary health provider.

The first factor reflects the ready, affordable and available status of our first-rate healthcare system and is a feather in our cap. But such ready availability leaves the system open to abuse.

MOH’s GPFirst programme, which encourages patients to go to their general practitioner (GP) first and gives them a $50 subsidy if the GP then refers them to the ED, should be expanded to more hospitals and come with bigger subsidies for patients who are assessed to really need emergency care. Meanwhile, those who do not need emergency care but go to the ED first should have to pay more.

Fear and anxiety can be allayed by patient education. A fair number of patients visit EDs repeatedly. Clearly written instructions should be given to patients who have been discharged after hospitalisation or attended to at specialist outpatient clinics that tell them which conditions need an ED visit and which do not. Singapore should consider setting up ED triage hotlines manned by trained medics and nurses to help patients who are unsure whether they should go to the ED for their conditions.

People should also register themselves with a trusted GP and establish a meaningful relationship with him. Many emergency situations don’t arise suddenly, but happen as a result of patients who put off seeking care for their conditions, which fester and erupt at the worst time. While your GP is not at your beck and call, he knows you best and can warn you of impending danger and the best way to avoid it.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)