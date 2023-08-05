Forum: Partial breast removal is a good option for most cancer patients

Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) Breast Centre agrees with Dr Mona Tan that full breast removal is not a default option (Breast removal need not be default option for cancer patients, Aug 1).

We strongly support partial breast removal, also known as breast conserving surgery or breast conserving therapy, as the preferred option for all eligible patients with early and locally advanced breast cancer.

Modern breast surgery techniques should rightfully favour breast preservation, de-escalation of axillary surgery, whole and partial breast reconstructions and mindful prophylactic measures to avoid long-term complications – these are four tenets that guide our practice.

We believe that “minimally invasive breast surgery” is a very good option, for both nipple-sparing mastectomy and a smaller subgroup of patients eligible for breast conserving surgery.

This is personalised based on the patient’s breast shape, size, cancer characteristics and preferences. These patients will benefit from considered placement of scars and improved aesthetic outcomes.

For those who are not eligible for minimally invasive breast conserving surgery, advanced oncoplastic breast surgery strategies allow surgeons to maximise the conservation of healthy breast tissue, increase breast conserving surgery rates for larger tumours and extend indications to multiple tumours.

In addition to the removal and restoration of tissues in a discreet manner, we strive to ensure that the contoured breast looks and feels natural, and this includes application in opposite breast symmetrisation.

SKH Breast Centre presented our SingHealth Duke-NUS Breast Centre’s data on the positive survival outcomes of breast conserving therapy at the 2022 European Breast Cancer Conference, also demonstrating that the majority of our early-stage patients undergo breast conserving therapy over mastectomy.

This empirical patient data also translates to fruitful surgeon-patient discussions that result in one of the highest breast conservation rates in Singapore.

The five-year age-standardised survival rate for breast cancer in Singapore has increased dramatically from 49 per cent in the 1970s to 82 per cent today, and there is a definite expectation of long-term survival. Fundamentally, personalised tailored treatment is a key priority to deliver the best health outcome for patients.

Sabrina Ngaserin (Assistant Professor)

Head and Consultant

Breast Service, Sengkang General Hospital

Service Chief, SingHealth Duke-NUS Breast Centre

Benita Tan Kiat Tee (Associate Professor)

Chairman, Division of Surgery, and Senior Consultant, Breast Service

Sengkang General Hospital