Forum: Park connector path markings need to be clearer

I agree with the writers of two Forum letters on park connectors published on June 23 (Better safety rules needed for walkers and bikers on park connectors; and Reserve middle lane of park connectors for cyclists).

I would like to share my experience on the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector.

Previously, this park connector was demarcated properly with one lane clearly for cyclists and the other for walking, evident from the markings on the floor.

The path for cyclists was painted with a stick man on a bicycle at regular intervals, while the path for walking was depicted by a stick man walking.

However, in recent months, long stretches of this park connector have been repainted.

Two red lines were drawn to segregate a portion for cyclists. Outside the red lines, the painting of a walking stick man has been painted over with black paint.

Instead, a stick man on a personal mobility device (PMD) with a diagonal line across the picture - indicating that the activity is not allowed there - was painted on what used to be the dedicated walking path.

In addition, there were new signs erected saying that PMD riders should ride within the red lines.

While this revamped park connector seems to have clearly marked the path for PMD users, it has created confusion among park-goers.

I observed that cyclists frequently use what was the walking path to overtake other cyclists, riding at high speed and veering into people walking on the other side.

Joggers run on both sides of the park connector, sometimes blocking the faster-moving cyclists in their path.

I urge the authorities to clarify and put up obvious signs and path markings on how to use the park connector.

Should we all keep left and allow faster-moving cyclists and runners to overtake us on the right, or should we stick to the old path markings, where one side used to be allocated for cyclists and the other for walking and running?

Tan Eng Kim