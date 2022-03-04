Forum: Park Connector Network's path markings under review

We refer to the letter "Markings on park connectors should be standardised" by Mr Lim Poh Seng (Feb 24).

Most of our park connectors are shared paths without any dividing lines. They may be used by pedestrians and device users, such as cyclists, motorised personal mobility device (PMD) users and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) users.

Users should keep to the left on shared paths. At selected locations where the park connectors are wide enough, they are segregated into footpaths and cycling paths.

Active mobility device users are advised to use cycling paths where available, while pedestrians are encouraged to stay on the footpaths. Device users should also keep to the respective speed limits of the paths.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is currently undertaking a review of the markings used on the Park Connector Network (PCN), in consultation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and relevant stakeholders. More details will be released when ready.

Given the scarcity of land in Singapore, most park connectors will remain as shared paths without segregation.

Cyclists should ride safely and slow down to give way to pedestrians, especially in crowded areas. Pedestrians can also play their part, such as by being attentive to their surroundings and watching out for faster-moving users.

NParks will continue to work with stakeholders and the community to promote public awareness of PCN safety and etiquette to encourage more gracious user behaviour.

We will also continue to conduct outreach efforts and undertake joint enforcement with LTA against errant device users.

We seek the cooperation of all PCN users so that our park connectors can be enjoyed as safe and shared spaces for all.

Kartini Omar

Group Director, Parks Development and Jurong Lake Gardens

National Parks Board