Forum: Park and farm closures a shame

It saddened me to read The Sunday Times' article, "Yishun's Orto leisure park must move by mid-2023 for new housing" (Aug 7).

Just a week before, it was reported that an organic farm in Lim Chu Kang was closing after 25 years of operation (End of chapter for family behind organic farm, Aug 1).

These two places provided space for Singaporeans to unwind and get some respite from their hectic lifestyles.

The rural surroundings and spacious grounds of these places are some things that Singapore will miss as the country pushes for more efficient use of land resources.

These places had also led to communities being established and bonding based on interests and hobbies.

When these places are gone, these communities will probably be disbanded.

The loss of a familiar place and activities that they had been a part of for many years may have negative effects on some members of those communities.

It appears that many long-established places that members of the public have come to know and love are making way for development. I hope that Singapore will not tear down all these places in its review of development.

Foo Kwang Sai