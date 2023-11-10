Forum: Parents who already have items on school list don’t have to buy them

We thank Ms Cheong Wei Ling for sharing her concerns about the content of schools’ annual book lists (Not every compulsory item on annual school list needs to be bought, Nov 2).

Schools curate their book lists based on the specific needs of their students. These lists may vary from school to school and encompass a variety of learning materials ranging from textbooks to stationery such as files and art supplies required for the students’ learning.

Parents who already possess the items on the book lists can consider reusing these materials instead of buying them. We encourage parents to reach out to schools should they have queries about the items on the book lists.

As Ms Cheong pointed out, schools may also tap miscellaneous fee revenue to defray the cost of educational materials for students. For low-income primary and secondary school students, the Ministry of Education’s Financial Assistance Scheme covers full school and standard miscellaneous fees, and provides free textbooks and school attire.

From Jan 1, 2024, the scheme will extend its coverage to all miscellaneous fees, and parents of students who are not on the scheme will also be able to use Edusave to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses by covering all miscellaneous fees.

Students who require further aid may approach their schools for school-based financial assistance.

Tan Chen Kee

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools) and Director of Schools

Ministry of Education