Forum: Parents should not make mental health a new obsession

It's good to know that some parents are becoming aware that learning is more than good grades (Parents shift their focus from good grades to a healthy mind, July 17).

However, it appears they have acquired a new preoccupation with their children's mental health.

It is troubling to read that one mother has checked in on her 18-year-old daughter daily in the past year on matters relating to mental health, rather than ask about her results.

I hope that parents are not swopping one obsession with another.

Until parents learn to treat their children as growing and maturing individuals, over-protecting them will invariably be counter-productive and detrimental to the mental health of the children as well as the parents.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)