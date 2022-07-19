Forum: Parents should not make mental health a new obsession

Updated
Published
52 sec ago

It's good to know that some parents are becoming aware that learning is more than good grades (Parents shift their focus from good grades to a healthy mind, July 17).

However, it appears they have acquired a new preoccupation with their children's mental health.

It is troubling to read that one mother has checked in on her 18-year-old daughter daily in the past year on matters relating to mental health, rather than ask about her results.

I hope that parents are not swopping one obsession with another.

Until parents learn to treat their children as growing and maturing individuals, over-protecting them will invariably be counter-productive and detrimental to the mental health of the children as well as the parents.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

