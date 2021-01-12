Forum: Parents should not leave children to their own 'devices'

More and more parents are starting to give devices such as tablets and cellphones to their children at a younger age.

Their justification is that these gadgets are an entertaining and educational tool for their children.

Instead of spending quality time with them, parents are now using these as a "kill switch" to keep their children occupied and get their much-needed peace and quiet.

Exposing children to inanimate objects from a young age could lead to a loss of social skills and empathy when they grow older.

Shutting them off and confining them to a virtual world where they feel happy growing virtual plants or cooking virtual meals is not the solution.

Parents should spend more time with their children, talking to them and getting to know more about them.

Allowing them to confide in you from a young age means that you can be their confidante during their teenage years and into adulthood.

It is essential to remember that we are moulding the next generation of adults - the people who would be running the world.

Thahira Begum