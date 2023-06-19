Forum: Parents should bring own child seats for taxi and private-hire vehicle rides

I refer to the Forum letter “Taxis and private-hire vehicles must provide child seats at no cost” (June 15).

The safety of children is the responsibility of their parents or guardians. Child booster seats come in various sizes to cater to the needs and ages of children. Parents should bring their own child seat or make arrangements to obtain one before their ride to ensure the safety and comfort of their child.

Asking taxis and private-hire vehicle drivers to provide free child booster seats would entail additional expenses – from having to carry seats of various sizes to cleaning the seats. This would result in higher fares for all passengers, including those who do not need these seats.

Celine Ng Sout San