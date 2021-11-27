Forum: Parents not clearly informed of check on private body parts at pupils' health screening

The annual school health and dental screening conducted by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) is a vital service that protects children and lets health issues be detected early.

But there is one area that could be improved.

Earlier this year, I was made aware that as part of the screening, male Primary 1 pupils have their scrotum checked for abnormalities. This seems to be an important step to detect health issues associated with such abnormalities.

I appreciate this check but feel the details could be better communicated.

During the check, underwear is removed and physical contact is made with a pupil's genitals. This information should be made clear to parents in the main body of the letter they receive on the screening.

Parents and guardians should also be directly asked about this check when they give their consent for the screening.

I know of pupils from at least two primary schools, along with their parents, who did not know about the scrotum check.

One pupil's parents became aware only after their child, who had received early home-based sexuality education, mentioned it to them and expressed discomfort with the way the nurse handled his genitals.

They spoke to the nurse, who clarified the purpose of the check and how it was conducted. The nurse also mentioned that other parents had had concerns about this gap in communication.

I brought this issue up to HPB in April, but found out that a friend faced this same problem last month with her son's screening.

This communication gap needs to be addressed, so that there is clarity for pupils, parents and guardians about the purpose and process of checks on private body parts, and children get safer messaging about body boundaries and safe touch.

Ideally, a review of this process could involve inclusive and trauma-informed approaches, so that children with disabilities and children who have experienced body-based trauma and abuses are similarly given safer messages about who is able to touch their private body parts and why.

Faye Lim Minli