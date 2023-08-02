Forum: Parents need to understand aim of gifted programme

I found the commentary “After 40 years, it’s time to relook the gifted programme for primary schools” (July 30) interesting.

For decades, there have been debates and discussions on the Gifted Education Programme. There also seems to be a perception among overzealous parents who are determined to get their children into GEP, that putting them through enrichment classes would increase the chances of the children being selected for the programme.

I have a teenage daughter who was selected for the programme and a son who was not. They are both intelligent but in vastly different ways, and they were not prepped for the GEP selection tests.

Being selected for GEP is not a badge of honour nor is it something for parents to gloat about. I have heard stories of parents berating their children for not being selected for the GEP.

My daughter thoroughly enjoyed the programme. The GEP is built for children like her who have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and engagement at a higher intellectual level. Rote learning and doing countless worksheets would bore her to tears.

During the programme, she discovered many interests outside the curriculum and, equally important, she made friends with a group of like-minded individuals who share her interests and her dry sense of humour.

Parents need to understand the aims of the GEP and the curriculum, which cater for the needs of intellectually gifted students. If a child is prepped for the programme, the child may struggle and end up feeling frustrated. Do we need to subject our children to these pressures at such a young age?

I agree with the writer’s suggestion that some of the learning points in the GEP can also be taught to mainstream students. I believe some of this is already taking place based on my daughter’s experience, but more can be done.

We should relook the GEP within the context of the world we are in and the future. We should also consider proper education and communication with parents and students on the aims of the programme, which ensure that intellectually gifted children are engaged at their level of thinking.

Vivien Goh Choon Lian