Forum: Parents need to limit own screen time to set a good example for kids

Screen-time guidelines for children abound. Far less has been written about what parents can do to exemplify responsible digital behaviour (S’pore to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time for children: DPM Wong, May 4).

Scan the crowd of adults at a youth sports event or a busy playground, and you will see parents staring at their phones while their children play.

Children can notice if parents are overly absorbed in their phones. So why should they not follow their parents?

To get things right, parents must establish screen-time goals for themselves first.

They also need to adhere to family rules around screen time. If there is a rule against using phones at the dinner table, that must apply to all.

When your children see you using digital technology in a productive, creative and social way, they emulate.

For example, watch movies and play games together, rather than separately. You can use your device to listen to music, draw, exercise or meditate. You can also have video calls with extended family or online gaming sessions with friends.

When you use digital technology in this way, it sends the message that digital technology use and screen time can be positive.

Children need warm, responsive interactions with parents. There should be a healthy mix of non-digital and digital activities in family life.

Screens can sometimes get in the way of family interactions – for example, if parents interrupt conversations with children to check text messages.

If your child sees you are trying to manage your screen time, this sets a good example for them too.

Oh Lian Chee