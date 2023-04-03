Forum: Parents need to learn to look beyond academic scores

I am glad that Singapore’s education system is shifting its focus from grades to a meritocracy of skills. As highlighted by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, the recognition of practical, vocational and technical skills will provide alternative paths to success for students (Singapore education should move beyond focus on grades to a meritocracy of skills, March 11).

However, many parents still place inordinate emphasis on test and exam scores. I have seen friends feel anxious before and after tests and exams because of the constant pressure they face from their parents, and the fear of not living up to their parents’ expectations.

I urge parents to support a more holistic approach to education by encouraging creativity, innovation and a culture of lifelong learning in their children. They should recognise that academic qualifications alone do not determine success, and should encourage their children to pursue their interests and develop skills beyond the classroom.

When parents change their mindsets, they open the way for their children to thrive.

Aishwarya Pachipala, 15

Secondary 4 student