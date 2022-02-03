Forum: Parents need to heed 24-hour activity guidelines for kids

A local survey conducted by KK Women's and Children's Hospital last year found that children are exceeding the recommended screen time, and are not meeting the recommended sleep requirement or physical activity (Singapore launches 24-hour activity guideline to improve the health of children and teens, Jan 9).

This is extremely concerning. I wonder what cumulative effects children and parents will face later in life.

Parents should heed the Singapore Integrated 24-Hour Activity Guidelines for Children and Adolescents launched last month in response to those findings.

Sleep and physical activities are as important as good nutrition for young children. They have a lifelong impact on the development of the brain, attentive learning, growth and health in general.

Young children raised in a secure home environment, with the recommended sleep and physical activity, will grow up to be happy children. We need thriving and happy children in our pre-schools and society.

Happy children learn better, and have better socialisation skills and a curious mind to explore and solve problems.

Lack of sleep and physical activity might affect a child's attitude and disposition towards learning, as well as how he engages and perceives his immediate environment.

I hope the caregivers who expressed concern about their child's recreational screen time in the survey will actively intervene by establishing a home schedule for their child to ensure play, physical activity and sleep times are observed.

Children have the right to demand their parents' time and energy. Parents should replace screen time with we-time in the form of drawing, reading, pretend cooking, helping with chores or solving puzzles together.

Parents hold the key to their child's happiness.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)