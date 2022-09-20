Forum: Parents need evidence that academic performance is not the only way of achieving success

Our leaders have been trying very hard to assure all Singaporeans that there is more than one way to achieve success in Singapore - that one does not need to be a scholarship holder who achieves good results in school.

But this is not likely to change any time soon as, in the words of Mr Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan in his letter, "Parents' mindsets on education have changed since minister's time" (Sept 10), parents need "convincing evidence that academic performance is not a measure of success".

For this to happen, we need a drastic change in the mindsets and attitudes of our educators.

I have noticed that our educators tend to focus only on results and success.

When my daughter enrolled in primary school in 2014, she was not allowed to take swimming as a co-curricular activity as, according to the school, she did not meet the minimum requirement. At that age, the school system must be inclusive and allow children to be exposed to a variety of sports.

Unless the Government is able to show actual improvement substantiated by sharing statistics on the progress made by non-scholarship holders in the civil service and private-sector companies, many Singaporeans like myself will not be convinced.

Vijayakumar P.T.