Forum: Parents knew value of a child in school uniform

While every school in Singapore is touted to be a good school, each has its own distinctive identity and culture. This is what makes each school's alumni fiercely proud and gives them a strong sense of affiliation.

While a school's identity and brand are based on its traditions, its partnerships with parents, the work of its educators and alumni, as well as unspoken rules and beliefs which students follow, much is also based on others' perception.

This is where behaviour, bearing and style when donning the school's uniform come in.

Schools are not just buildings with students and teachers. They are entire systems with living emblems in uniform, which if modified may alter its character.

Dressing in T-shirts and crumpled shorts to school is convenient, but where would this lead if not to a crumbling of identity in schools with great heritage (Let school uniforms be dressed-down even post-Covid, March 17)?

In adversity, institutions and schools with great character maintain standards where others may fall short.

I grew up in a poor family, but our financial situation never stopped my siblings and I from starching and ironing our school uniforms with pride, though they were worn and faded.

Canvas shoes were washed diligently and whitewashed with shoe polish weekly, even though they had become faded and soiled with much use.

We polished school badges with Brasso and wore the whole school attire with great pride.

Perish the thought of going to school in a T-shirt or in PE attire. My parents, even without the privilege of an education, knew the value of a child wearing the school uniform.

Covid-19 has delivered us a blow but it will not break us.

Even as we strive for innovative ways of doing things post-pandemic, we must not do away with solid, foundational customs which school uniforms are surely a part of.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)