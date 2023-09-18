Forum: Parents have powerful influence on kids to lead healthy lives

I read Professor Teo Yik Ying’s insightful Opinion piece with interest (If you thought active ageing starts at 60, think again, Sept 8). Prof Teo’s emphasis on the importance of active ageing, starting from a young age, struck a chord with me.

One aspect that resonates deeply is the idea that parents can play a pivotal role in promoting active ageing within their families. When parents prioritise an active lifestyle, they create a culture of health and well-being within their households.

When children who tend to model their behaviours and attitudes after their parents see the adults engaging in regular physical activity, prioritising balanced nutrition, and embracing a positive outlook on ageing, they are likely to adopt these practices ​and c​o​ntinue with the​m throughout their lives. This can significantly help to reduce the risk of chronic health issues and lead to a more vibrant ageing experience.

Active ageing can be an individual pursuit and a family affair too. When families embark on this journey together, everyone benefits. It fosters a sense of unity and shared goals.

I was deeply influenced by my grandfather who led an active lifestyle even during his silver years. I recall him lifting dumb-bells by his bedside right after he woke up every morning. I am 45, and have been following in his footsteps. Now my three young children are taking after me.

To multiply the positive impact, I have also started sharing my healthy living journey through my social media account, to serve as a source of inspiration for people seeking to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Let’s make active ageing a family endeavour and start now. Parents have the power to be positive role models for their children, shaping their perspectives on ageing and health.

The benefits will extend far beyond one’s family, contributing to a healthier and active society as a whole.

Tan Chin Hock