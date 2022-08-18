Forum: Parents can create meaningful, low-cost experiences for toddlers

I refer to the article, "'Tuition' for toddlers" (Aug 15).

Some of those programmes appear to have created platforms for parents to bond with their toddlers.

However, it makes me wonder what kind of world a toddler wants outside his home.

A toddler does not necessarily need a fun-filled day of activities.

Toddlers who are beginning to develop a sense of self, which is critical to their social and emotional development, need "me time". They thrive on quiet exploration to process and read sensory inputs.

They like to study how their actions can create cause and effect through repeated trial and error, for example, how stabbing a marker can create a thick, short mark in contrast to gliding the marker on a paper, creating a smooth, thin trailing line.

Adults simply need to provide toddler-friendly materials found outside and inside the house for toddlers to create their own interactive experiences.

Besides social interaction, toddlers need the space and time to toddle, where they can pause, check, look and relook, move, then engage in self-talk to process their discoveries, experiments and connections to make sense of their immediate environment supported by responsive caregivers.

Parents can create meaningful and low-cost experiences outside of home, like by going to the parks and beaches.

Parents will grow to be creative in interacting with their toddlers, for example, asking the toddler to predict what makes the leaves move and why the cat is resting under the tree.

Over time, parents and toddlers will develop a sense of agency, that they can create meaningful experiences together instead of outsourcing them.

The world outside for toddlers rests within them, powered by their intense curiosity.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)