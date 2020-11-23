Forum: Parents can call helpline for information on childhood conditions

We refer to the letter by Ms Jasmine Tay ( Biggest headache in parenting is when a child falls ill, Nov 19).

We appreciate Ms Tay's feedback. Our patients' health and delivering appropriate care to them are our priorities at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

KKH's 24-hour Children's Emergency (CE) provides medical assessment and care for children who require urgent medical attention, and the more seriously ill children will be seen immediately. The time spent during a patient's visit at the CE may vary due to the large number of patients at peak hours, as well as the need for the patient to undertake investigations and treatment.

To assist parents in accessing information related to common childhood conditions before they go to the Children's Emergency, KKH has launched a helpline called the Urgent Paediatric Advice Line (U-PAL), accessible at www.kkh.com.sg/UPAL.

KKH will continue to enhance our patients' experience while ensuring safe and efficient patient care delivery.

Chan Yoke Hwee (Associate Professor)

Chairman

Division of Medicine

KK Women's and Children's Hospital