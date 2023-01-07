Forum: Parenthood fraught with challenges, will always be a work in progress

Mr Bryan Tan’s article on the challenges of fatherhood, and how there are no cut-and-paste solutions, resonated with me (Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school, Jan 3).

The night before my children’s first school day, I found it hard to sleep as I contemplated the new school year. I was up before first light to prepare myself to walk with them on their first day of school, and also to support the Back to School with Dad initiative, organised by the Centre for Fathering together with Dads for Life and Mums for Life.

In his book, Raising Men: From Fathers To Sons – Life Lessons from Navy Seal Training, author Eric Davis says fatherhood isn’t about flawless execution, but about learning from our mistakes, recalibrating and never quitting.

Parenthood is fraught with challenges, and will always be a work in progress with no days off.

In the final audit, as parents, we can only constantly try to improve, do our best for our children and, like soldiers undergoing special forces assessment and selection, hope to be able to look back and say to ourselves that we had a go, and that we were there till the end.

Woon Wee Min