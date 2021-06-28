Forum: Parcel delivery men should verify identity of customer before leaving

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are increasingly turning to online shopping, my household included. I appreciate the work put in by delivery men and courier companies to ensure items arrive in good condition.

But as pointed out by Mr Teo Kok Seah (Courier should wait to confirm receipt of parcel, June 25), there is a risk of parcels being stolen as they are being left in the open instead of being handed over to the customer directly.

I would like to highlight another issue - parcels being delivered to the wrong home.

In the condominium I live in, some residents have mentioned that parcels not meant for them were delivered to their doorstep.

This also happened to me. I opened my front door one morning to find a parcel left at the entrance of my unit. It was meant for the person living one storey below. I took it to the person it was meant for.

I understand that such mistakes in deliveries can be made. The delivery man could have gone to the wrong floor of the building, or could have been in a rush to fulfil other orders.

It does not take much to prevent such incidents. Delivery men should verify the identity of the recipients before leaving, as the customer's details would be indicated on the parcel.

The onus is on the delivery man to uphold accountability and ensure that the item lands in the right hands, lest the customer starts fretting about the item not being delivered. This applies to food deliveries as well.

Kenneth Tan Kai Wen