Forum: Paramedics showed dedication and care

On Monday at 11am, I witnessed a heart-warming scene at Block 505 Tampines Central 1. A team of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics showed a lot of patience and care when they attended to a frail, elderly man who had earlier fallen.

The man had refused to be taken to hospital. A paramedic expressed her concern that he might fall again and advised him to sit on a wheelchair, but he refused. This went on for more than half an hour, with the paramedics following the man as he walked away.

He finally relented and sat on a stool, but still wanted to go home. The paramedics told him that only the police could take him home.

Before the police came, the paramedics gave him a full-body check-up to ensure he was well enough to go home.

It is reassuring to know that paramedics display such care in their work. They were truly dedicated and professional.

Choo Boo Geok