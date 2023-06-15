Forum: Paramedics showed dedication and care

Updated
25 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

On Monday at 11am, I witnessed a heart-warming scene at Block 505 Tampines Central 1. A team of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics showed a lot of patience and care when they attended to a frail, elderly man who had earlier fallen.

The man had refused to be taken to hospital. A paramedic expressed her concern that he might fall again and advised him to sit on a wheelchair, but he refused. This went on for more than half an hour, with the paramedics following the man as he walked away. 

He finally relented and sat on a stool, but still wanted to go home. The paramedics told him that only the police could take him home.

Before the police came, the paramedics gave him a full-body check-up to ensure he was well enough to go home.

It is reassuring to know that paramedics display such care in their work. They were truly dedicated and professional.

Choo Boo Geok

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top