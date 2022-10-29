Forum: Panel on platform workers has taken pains to hear different perspectives CPF contributions

We refer to the letters by Mr Muhammad Farhan Mohamad Hamdi (Let small group of gig workers iron out kinks before mandating CPF contributions, Oct 22) and Mr Steve Tan Peng Hoe (CPF savings let gig workers plan for the future, Oct 25).

Over the past year, the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers has been engaging extensively with platform companies and workers on strengthening basic protections for platform workers. Protections discussed include providing for housing and retirement adequacy through Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

Like Mr Farhan and Mr Tan, more than half of the platform workers who responded to our public consultation exercise last November felt that mandatory CPF contributions to their Special and Ordinary Accounts would be important for their retirement and housing needs.

Nevertheless, we understand that some platform workers are concerned about the impact on their take-home pay.

We will look into suggestions, including those from Mr Farhan, for an opt-in approach and to require contributions only for workers who earn above a certain threshold. We will also consider the impact of policy measures on business cost.

The committee recognises that this is a complex, multi-faceted issue. This is why we have taken pains to hear and consider the various perspectives from both workers and companies. We will share our recommendations soon.

Goh Swee Chen

Chairman

Advisory Committee on Platform Workers